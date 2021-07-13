New vehicle registrations fell in UP in last financial year

The registration of new two-wheelers (motorcycles and scooters) in Uttar Pradesh recorded a sharp decline by more than 35% and that of four-wheelers (cars) by around 11 % in the last financial year, a recent report prepared by the transport department shows.

However, the sale of new bikes and cars was least affected in many so-called poor and backward districts of eastern and Bundelkhand regions of the state. Some of these districts even registered a positive growth in the registration of new cars and the decline in new registration of automobiles there was only comparatively lower.

The report shows that against 29,06,104 two-wheelers registered in the state during 2019-2020, only 18,61,935 bikes and scooters were registered in 2020-21, the drop being 35.93%. The registration of cars was comparative better off at 2,59,412 in 2020-21 though it was less by 10.58% in comparison to the year 2019-2020 when 2,90,108 new four-wheelers were registered in the state.

The sharpest fall in two-wheelers was recorded at 53.61% in the Sravasti district followed by Rampur (48.83%), Bahraich (48.15%), and Ayodhya (47.16%). Lucknow recorded 33.74% minus growth in registration of two-wheelers in 2020-21 vis-à-vis 2019-20. There were registered only 88,985 two-wheelers in the district during the last financial year compared to 1,34,287 new bikes and scooters registered in 2019-20.

In the four-wheeler segment, Amethi recorded the sharpest fall at 29.05% followed by Gonda (28.85%) and Unnao (28.72%). The decrease in the number of registration of new cars in Lucknow was by 7.61%. A total 41,065 new cars were registered in Lucknow in 2020-21 against 44,449 new cars registered a year earlier.

Lalitpur, Hamirpur Balia, Banda, Mau, Devaria, Sant Kabir Nagar Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi and Badaun were probably the only districts in the state to record a positive growth in the registration of new cars. The growth was highest at 7.23% in Badaun closely followed by 7.03% in Sant Kabir Nagar and 4.65% in Balia.

“Incidentally, most districts showing a positive trend even in the pandemic year were the poor and backward, and barring Badaun, hailed from the backward regions of eastern UP and Bundelkhand,” pointed out a transport official requesting anonymity. “None of the districts with positive growth was from the affluent NCR or western UP,” he added.

These are also the districts where the fall in the registration of new vehicles is comparatively less than that registered by the most affluent districts. However, there was not a single district to show a positive growth in the registration of new two-wheelers in the same year.