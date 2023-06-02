Couple found dead in room day after marriage

LUCKNOW A newly-wed couple was found dead in a room locked from inside, a day after their marriage in a village of Bahraich district on Thursday. The husband and wife had no health issues and consumed the same food as other family members. Cause of death could be ascertained after the post-mortem report, said police officials on Friday.

The incident came to fore when the duo did not come out of the room till Thursday afternoon. (Pic foe representation)

Pratap Yadav, 24, along with his wife Pushpa Yadav, 22, arrived at his house in Godhiya village under the Kaiserganj police station area on Wednesday after his marriage. Both called it a day after performing rituals, but were found dead on the bed in their room on Thursday morning, said inspector in-charge of Kaiserganj police station Rajnath Singh.

He said the husband and wife had gone to sleep after two days of marriage ceremonies while other family members were in the other rooms. The incident came to fore when the duo did not come out of the room till Thursday afternoon.

“It was then the family informed the police and broke into the room to find them lying dead. There are no signs of forced entry into the room or injury marks on the couple’s body,” said Singh.

A team of forensic experts were called to examine the room to ascertain the reason behind their death, he said, adding, “Preliminary examination did not hint towards any crime. But their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.”