NGT chairperson for focus on poverty, pollution and population

National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson Justice AK Goel on Thursday said focus was needed on poverty, pollution and population as they make a great impact on resources.

“There is a need for discussion on population control,” he said at the two-day UP climate change conclave-2021 that began here.

“India has the world’s 2.4% land share, but the population share is 17.5%. This way, the land and population ratio is a mismatch in the country which needs focus,” the NGT chairperson said.

“India’s contribution to global warming is 3%, but it is among the worst sufferers of the same in the world. Significantly, a study says in the past 50 years India’s population multiplied three times and its agriculture land grew by 20%,” the NGT chairperson added.

“Law has its role and it can take care of a situation where there is violation. In case of a situation that is not in the law, a new law can also be made,” he said, addressing a technical session on “role of environmental legal framework in climate action” at the conclave.

The NGT chairperson said there are existing laws on plastic waste, e-waste, hazardous waste and other categories to deal with all types of situations. “Conservation of energy is a key issue,” said the NGT chairperson.

UP’s law minister Brijesh Pathak pointed towards the state’s focus on laws to deal with situations for better implementation of rules.

During the session, 18 new continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations were also launched that would function in different cities of the state.