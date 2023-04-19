NHRC issues notices to U.P. top cops over Atiq, Ashraf killings

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh and Commissioner of Police, Prayagarj over the killings of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police custody and sought a detailed report within four weeks. Police personnel during a search for Shaista Parveen, wife of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, near Prayagraj, Tuesday. (PTI)

Deputy director, NHRC, Jaimini Kumar Srivastava in a press statement said, the NHRC has taken cognizance of complaints alleging that two brothers Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were killed by miscreants in police custody in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on April 15.

Srivastava said the commission has asked for a detailed report covering all aspects leading to the death (including time, place and reason for arrest/detention), the copy of complaint and FIR registered against the deceased, the copy of arrest memo and inspection memo, whether information of arrest was given to family/relatives, copy of seizure memo and recovery memo, copy of medical legal certificate of the deceased, copies of all relevant GD extracts, inquest report, post mortem report, video cassette/CD of post mortem examination, site plan of scene of occurrence giving all the details, chemical & histopathology examination of viscera, final cause of death based on FSL report and magisterial enquiry report (u/s 176(1-A) Cr.PC as amended by Act 25 of 2005.