Nine new medical colleges a tribute to those who died prematurely: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the inauguration of nine new medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a genuine tribute to all those who died prematurely because of lack of medical facilities since independence.

The new facilities will check deaths by providing medical quality medical care and the new medical colleges will also inspire youngsters to become doctors and serve the society, Yogi Adityanath said.

He was addressing a public meeting at BSA Ground in Siddharthnagar on the occasion of the opening of nine medical colleges simultaneously by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Uttar Pradesh government was committed to providing quality health facilities in the backward regions of the state that remained neglected post- independence, he said.

The chief minister said under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has emerged as a model for other countries by developing two vaccines in a short span and vaccinating more than 100 crore people, while several developed countries are battling the Covid pandemic.

The people of UP were earlier denied the basic health amenities even after seven decades of independence due to neglect by previous governments leading to the premature death of people, he said.

“Today, the scenario is changing fast in the medical field with measures taken by PM. The impact of PM’s plan is visible in the state. Today, nine newly constructed medical colleges have been inaugurated by PM,” he said.

Before 1947, there were only three-four medical colleges in UP despite the fact that today’s Uttarakhand was part of the state, he noted.

“Between 1947 -2016, there were 12 medical colleges in the state. Now, 30 medical colleges are coming up in UP with assistance of the central government, of which seven have started in 2019, nine are opening today while the construction of 14 medical colleges is on,” he said.

PM Modi has also provided employment and distributed free ration to people, apart from offering free vaccination during the Covid pandemic, the chief minister said.

His vision of “One District-One Medical College” was fast becoming a reality, he added.

Under PM’s guidance, unprecedented work was done to fight the pandemic and save lives and livelihood of people, he said, adding that ICUs have been opened in hospitals in every district of the state.

Earlier, a large number of deaths were reported in Siddharthnagar due to encephalitis . With improved health infrastructure, cleanliness, construction of toilets, supply of pure drinking water, establishment of paediatric ICUs, as well as encephalitis treatment centre, 95% of deaths due to encephalitis have been controlled, he said.