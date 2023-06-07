Minor’s body recovered from almirah, accused held

Agra The body of a nine-year-old girl was recovered from an almirah in a tenant’s room in Jagdishpura locality here. The girl’s family also lived in the same house on rent. The tenant allegedly strangled the minor because she saw him trying to steal cash in her portion of the house while her parents were away. There was widespread anger in Jagdishpura locality over killing of the minor and the way the body was hidden in the almirah of the accused. (Pic for representation)

“The girl’s father had lodged a complaint at Jagdishpura police station on Monday evening that his daughter had gone to the market but had not returned. A case was registered and search started,” said Vikas Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city zone) Agra at a press conference at Police Lines on Tuesday.

“Police interrogated the locals and talked to aggrieved family members. Clues pointed towards a man who himself was involved in search for the missing girl. The suspect was taken into custody and interrogated and he turned out to be the culprit. He was arrested after the body was recovered from an almirah in his room,” informed the DCP.

“It was revealed that accused Shani was a tenant in a house where the girl’s family also lived on rent. The parents of the girl used to go out in day time for work leaving the victim alone,” said locals aware about the matter.

“The accused said he was aware that the girl’s father had sold a property recently and believed the cash was lying in the house. The accused entered the house and took out ₹20,000 but was seen by the victim girl. Afraid of being identified, he strangled the girl with a rope, wrapped the body in a quilt and placed it in his almirah,” said the DCP.

“Police recovered the body which has been sent for post mortem and a case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 397 (robbery) and 411 (dishonestly retaining stolen property) of Indian Penal Code against the accused Shani, who was presented in court on Tuesday,” said the DCP, adding that no criminal past of the accused had been found yet.

