Nitin Nabin blows bugle for 2027 UP polls, lays stress on grassroots outreach

Blowing the bugle for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday asked the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs to step up their engagement with the grassroots, saying the polls were only months away and every public representative must work in close coordination with the organisation and the government to ensure victory.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin felicitates chief minister Yogi Adityanath with a Lord Ganesha idol in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

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He was addressing a meeting of BJP lawmakers at a five-star hotel here after chairing a separate meeting with the party’s office bearers. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, both deputy chief ministers and several ministers attended the meeting in their capacity as legislators.

Underlining the importance of synergy between the government and the organisation, Nabin, according to sources, said the BJP’s electoral success would depend on sustained outreach and effective coordination from top to the grassroot.

“This is not just about winning the 2027 assembly elections. We have to keep winning every election till the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is achieved,” he said.

Yogi advised legislators to spend more time in their constituencies resolving people’s issues rather than making frequent trips to Lucknow. He said he himself was regularly touring divisions and districts and asked public representatives to meet him there raising local issues for resolution.

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{{^usCountry}} “If you have any issue, meet me in your district or constituency when I visit. I will resolve it there itself,” the CM told the legislators, according to those present in the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If you have any issue, meet me in your district or constituency when I visit. I will resolve it there itself,” the CM told the legislators, according to those present in the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting, according to sources, touched upon recent controversies, including the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple and the row over the UGC draft regulations.

On the Ram temple issue, Nabin reportedly cautioned leaders against making statements that could single out any individual before the investigation was complete. He said the matter was being dealt with by the state government strictly in accordance with the law. This, he said, was not the party’s issue.

Referring to the UGC controversy, he advised party leaders to refrain from making unnecessary comments, saying the issue pertained to the Central government which would respond to the concerns at the appropriate level.

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In the UGC context, he also urged leaders to avoid statements that divided party workers on caste lines, stressing that discipline and organisational unity and supremacy would be crucial as the BJP gears up for the 2027 battle.

A meeting of the coordination committee was held later. It was attended by the chief minister, the deputy CMs, UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary and state BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh.