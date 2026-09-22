No cakewalk for anyone in Uttar Pradesh polls: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has said the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will not be a cakewalk for either side, implying that the road ahead is likely to be tough for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party too though he did not specifically name the party.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has addressed five pubic gatherings in Uttar Pradesh since June, including one in Kanpur on September 20. (PTI PHOTO)

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He once again claimed that even after his repeated appeals, the major Opposition parties are not ready to form an alliance with AIMIM.

Speaking exclusively to HT at a prominent Lucknow hotel on Monday morning before leaving for Hyderabad, Owaisi said, “2027 will be a different election compared to the last (2022) assembly and last (2024) parliamentary elections. It will be fought on each assembly constituency basis. Incumbency will definitely be a factor; it will be a tough election for everyone. No one can take comfort.”

“Even after such a big protest by Gen Z, Opposition parties lost in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections, which is shocking and saddening,” he added.

He said that his state leadership was in talks with political parties in the state and that he will finalise the alliance for the UP assembly elections by next month.

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{{^usCountry}} On the question of forming a third front in the state that would hurt the Opposition’s prospects, he said, “What else can I do if I repeatedly ask for an alliance, and you completely ignore us? I think it’s the arrogance of some Opposition leaders.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the question of forming a third front in the state that would hurt the Opposition’s prospects, he said, “What else can I do if I repeatedly ask for an alliance, and you completely ignore us? I think it’s the arrogance of some Opposition leaders.” {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking on Muslim representation in UP, Owaisi said, “We want Muslims to become a political agency here in UP. Merely casting votes in elections won’t make you a political agency. There is religious leadership but no political leadership for Muslims in UP. What is the value of the Muslim vote? But there is no value because Muslims are being taken for granted. On the other hand, other castes and communities are bargaining with those in power.”

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Owaisi has addressed at least five public gatherings in Uttar Pradesh in the last three months, formally launching the campaign from Matera in Bahraich on June 14. This was followed by meetings in Najibabad (Bijnor), Moradabad, Saharanpur, and most recently in Kanpur (focused on the Cantt assembly seat) on Sunday. Further rallies are planned in Shravasti (September 27) and Azamgarh (October 11).

AIMIM leaders have indicated the party could contest around 150-200 seats if it fights alone, though the final number may change depending on alliance talks.

Contesting 38 and 95 seats in the 2017 and 2022 UP assembly elections, respectively, the AIMIM won no seat. Its statewide vote share was 0.2% in 2017 and 0.49% in 2022.

Owaisi’s renewed push in UP comes after AIMIM’s relatively stronger showing in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, where it won five seats.

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