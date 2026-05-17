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No Constitutional embargo on State legislature in giving benefits to MLAs, ex-MLAs:HC

No Constitutional embargo on State legislature in giving benefits to MLAs, ex-MLAs:HC

Published on: May 17, 2026 02:33 pm IST
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Lucknow, The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea challenging the legal provisions granting pension and other benefits to former MLAs and MLCs, observing the provisions fall within the legislative domain and cannot be declared unconstitutional merely on the basis of policy disagreement.

No Constitutional embargo on State legislature in giving benefits to MLAs, ex-MLAs:HC

The Constitutional scheme does not inhibit the Legislature from enacting provisions relating to pension, allowances, or allied benefits in favour of Members of Legislative Assembly and Members of Legislative Council , including former members, the Lucknow bench of the court said.

A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and A K Chaudhary passed the verdict on a PIL filed by SN Shukla, general secretary of an NGO, Lok Prahari.

The bench had completed its hearing on February 17 and delivered its verdict on May 13.

In its judgment, the bench observed, "There exists no Constitutional embargo upon the State legislature in enacting a measure of social security for its members as well as former members. The nature, character, and quantum of the benefits so extended do not disclose any manifest arbitrariness so as to attract the prohibition embodied under Article 14 of the Constitution of India."

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / No Constitutional embargo on State legislature in giving benefits to MLAs, ex-MLAs:HC
Home / Cities / Lucknow / No Constitutional embargo on State legislature in giving benefits to MLAs, ex-MLAs:HC
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