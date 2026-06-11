No fuel shortage in UP despite demand surge: OMCs assure consumers

Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday assured consumers that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in Uttar Pradesh despite an unprecedented rise in demand, saying temporary disruptions at a few retail outlets are localised and supplies remain adequate across the state.

Officials clarified that only a small number of outlets had experienced temporary supply delays. (For representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) attributed isolated supply issues at select fuel stations to local demand-supply mismatches and changing consumer purchasing patterns.

According to OMC data, petrol sales during June 1-7, rose by 23% compared to the corresponding period in 2025, while diesel sales registered a growth of nearly 22%.

Sanjay Bhandari, state head of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), said the demand spike was driven by seasonal agricultural activity, particularly the ongoing harvesting season, which boosted diesel consumption.

He added that higher prices at some private fuel stations had prompted consumers to shift to PSU-operated outlets, increasing footfall.

OMCs also noted that a growing share of institutional and commercial consumers had migrated to PSU retail outlets, as bulk fuel supplies were currently being sold at higher rates linked to prevailing international market prices.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the rise in demand, oil companies maintained that fuel availability was adequate across the state. Officials clarified that only a small number of outlets had experienced temporary supply delays, while the majority of the 12,331 fuel stations operated by public sector OMCs continued to function normally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the rise in demand, oil companies maintained that fuel availability was adequate across the state. Officials clarified that only a small number of outlets had experienced temporary supply delays, while the majority of the 12,331 fuel stations operated by public sector OMCs continued to function normally. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The current situation is localised and temporary. Adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are available across Uttar Pradesh, and supplies are being closely monitored to ensure uninterrupted availability,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The OMCs urged consumers not to engage in panic buying or pay attention to fuel shortage rumours, emphasising that all necessary measures were being taken to maintain seamless fuel distribution across the state.