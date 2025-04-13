No kid-ding: Baby goat helps police settle theft dispute in Kanpur!

In a scene that briefly blurred the lines between a police proceeding and a village folktale, a baby goat theft dispute in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area was resolved, not through documents or eyewitnesses but by the lamb’s own instincts in the presence of its mother at the police station. For representation only (Sourced)

The incident unfolded during the weekly Samadhan Diwas held on April 12 at the Kalyanpur police station, where two women, Chanda Devi and Meena from Gooba Gardens, arrived claiming ownership of the same lamb. Chanda Devi stated that her goat had given birth to multiple kids nearly 20 days ago, and her husband was on his way to a government veterinary hospital with one of them when Meena stopped him, alleging theft, and called police.

With neither party backing down, officers at the station suggested a practical test: bring in the goats presumed to be the mother. What followed was simple yet definitive. Upon arrival, the lamb immediately ran to the white goat brought by Chanda Devi and began suckling, effectively settling the debate. It did not respond to the black goat of Meena when taken closer.

“The animal’s natural response was clear. We handed it over to its rightful owner,” said Sudhir Kumar, the station house officer, confirming the matter was resolved without further conflict.