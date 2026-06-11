No maintenance work without safety gears: UPPCL chairman to discoms

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman and additional chief secretary (energy) Ashish Kumar Goel on Wednesday directed power distribution companies to strictly follow maintenance and safety standards to prevent electrical accidents and ensure uninterrupted power supply during the peak summer season.

The UPPCL chairman stressed that smart meter consumers must receive accurate and timely bills and directed officials to ensure a fault-free billing process. (For representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reviewing the functioning of distribution utilities through a video conference, Goel warned that officials found negligent in restoring power supply or carrying out maintenance work in areas affected by storms and adverse weather would face action. He said adequate electrical material was available across the state and executive engineers had been empowered with funds and authority to procure additional material locally whenever required.

The UPPCL chairman stressed that smart meter consumers must receive accurate and timely bills and directed officials to ensure a fault-free billing process. He also asked discoms to facilitate electricity connections in undeveloped colonies as per prescribed rules and complete surveys of such colonies across districts.

Highlighting the sharp rise in electricity demand due to intense heat, Goel said Uttar Pradesh continued to remain among the country’s leading states in power demand and supply management, with demand crossing 31,000 MW. He praised power sector personnel for maintaining supply under challenging conditions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Expressing concern over electrical accidents, he directed that no maintenance work be undertaken without safety gear and said accountability would be fixed in every accident case. He noted that disciplinary action had been taken against several engineers during 2025-26 for lapses related to safety and operations. He also urged consumers to register their correct mobile numbers with electricity accounts to receive bills, alerts and service-related information on time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing concern over electrical accidents, he directed that no maintenance work be undertaken without safety gear and said accountability would be fixed in every accident case. He noted that disciplinary action had been taken against several engineers during 2025-26 for lapses related to safety and operations. He also urged consumers to register their correct mobile numbers with electricity accounts to receive bills, alerts and service-related information on time. {{/usCountry}}

Read More