No more trips to metros, Lko gets advanced cancer testing centre

Cancer patients in Uttar Pradesh will now have access to advanced molecular diagnostic tests in Lucknow, with the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute (KSSSCI), IIT Kanpur and Karkinos Healthcare joining hands to operationalise a specialised cancer diagnostics centre.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The Centre for Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research for Cancer (CAMDRC) at KSSSCI began clinical services on Wednesday, bringing next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based testing to the state. The initiative is aimed at reducing the need for patients to travel to Delhi, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities for sophisticated genomic cancer testing.

The centre was commissioned in the presence of IIT Kanpur director Prof Manindra Agrawal, KSSSCI director Dr M.L.B. Bhatt and Karkinos Healthcare chief diagnostics and research officer Dr Sridhar Sivasubbu on Wednesday.

The three institutions are also inviting government and private hospitals, medical colleges and healthcare institutions across Uttar Pradesh to refer patients for testing and collaborate in clinical research, academic programmes and training.

Unlike conventional cancer diagnosis, molecular testing examines the genetic characteristics of a tumour. The NGS-based tests at CAMDRC can help doctors identify genetic alterations that may influence treatment decisions, potentially allowing patients to receive more personalised therapy.The centre will provide tissue-based genomic profiling for a wide range of solid tumours, besides non-invasive liquid biopsy testing for several advanced cancers.

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{{^usCountry}} The tests cover cancers including breast, lung, colorectal, gastric, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, liver, bladder, thyroid, kidney, head and neck cancers, melanoma and other solid tumours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tests cover cancers including breast, lung, colorectal, gastric, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, liver, bladder, thyroid, kidney, head and neck cancers, melanoma and other solid tumours. {{/usCountry}}

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Liquid biopsy, in particular, could provide an important alternative in situations where obtaining or repeatedly obtaining tumour tissue is difficult, as the testing can analyse cancer-related genetic material circulating in the blood.