No new Covid-19 cases in several Uttar Pradesh districts, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said no new cases of Covid-19 were being reported from several districts while the number had come down to a single digit in some other districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Barring Lucknow, the number of active Covid-19 cases was less than 300 each in the remaining 74 districts, he said.

The chief minister was reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high-level meeting on Wednesday. He gave directions to Team-9 that has been constituted for Covid-19 management in the state.

He said 2,86,396 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. So far, a total of 5,41,45,947 samples had been tested in the state while 16,74,999 people recovered from Covid-19.

He also said 310 new cases were reported across the state in the past 24 hours and 927 patients recovered from the Covid-19 infection during the same period. In all, there were 6496 active Covid-19 cases in the state at present and 3920 of these patients were undergoing treatment at home, he said.

The positivity rate had come down to 0.1% in the past 24 hours while the recovery rate had gone up to 98.3%, the chief minister said during the meeting.

Once again stating the need to step up the process of vaccination, he said an intensive vaccination drive should be launched after making cluster of villages at the block levels. Vaccination facility should be provided at the panchayat bhawans or nearest CHC (community health centre), he added.

People should be informed about the date and time of vaccination well in advance, he added.

He said 4,08,731 people were given the vaccine dose in the past 24 hours. A target to vaccinate 10 crore people by the end of August 2021 had been set, he reiterated.

He said strict action should be taken against those indulging in vicious propaganda on social media. Those circulating fake news should be strictly dealt with, he added.

14 new oxygen plants become functional

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said 14 new oxygen plants had begun functioning in the state in the past 24 hours. Ninety-nine oxygen plants were active now and the process to set up the remaining ones should be expedited, he said. He also said roads connecting CHCs and PHCs (primary health centres) should be strengthened.

He said a special campaign had been launched for door-to-door distribution of medical kits to protect the health of children. The medical kits should be provided to monitoring committees through public representatives and people should be educated about health security, he added.

Those going abroad for studies, jobs or participating in sports competitions after having taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine may go for the second dose after a gap of 28 days. He said special vaccination booths should be set up for such persons.

UP govt to take care of newborn girl found in wooden box in Ganga at Ghazipur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government would take care of the upbringing of a newborn girl found in a wooden box in the Ganga in Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

He said the boatman’s act of saving the newborn girl was a good example of humanitarian work. The state government would thank the boatman and give him a house, he said, adding that the boatman should also benefit from other government schemes immediately.

Bal Seva Yojana: Minimum income limit to be raised

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the minimum income limit of family should be raised from ₹2 lakh per annum to ₹3 lakh per annum for providing ₹4000 per month assistance under “Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana” for maintenance and education of children orphaned during Covid-19 pandemic. He said if the child had a widowed mother, she should be covered under destitute women pension and other schemes.

UP TET certificate should be valid for lifetime: CM

He also said UP TET (Teachers’ Eligiblity Test) certificate should be made valid for lifetime as per the directives of the Union government. There would be no need to take the examination again after clearing it once, he said, adding that a notification in this regard should be issued.

Flood relief preparedness

All necessary preparations should be made for flood relief, the chief minister said, adding that the quality of dry ration rations should be checked. Relief should be provided to people within 24 hours through their public representatives, he said.