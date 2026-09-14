No one can harm India as long as banner of Sanatan Dharma is held high: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that as long as the tradition of sacred narratives continues on Indian soil, the banner of Sanatan Dharma will never falter.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the ‘Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha’ in Unchahar, Rae Bareli, on the third day of the event on Sunday. (Sourced)

“As long as the banner of Sanatan Dharma remains held high, no one will be able to cause any harm to India. Devotion to Lord Shiva forms the basis of India’s cultural and spiritual unity,” Adityanath said in Rae Bareli, where he attended the ‘Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha’ in Unchahar on the third day of the event.

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He said that in the Sanatan tradition, once a person attains devotion to the Divine, it is as if all their wishes have been fulfilled. “The land of Awadh stands as a living example of this. In the Ramayana, when Hanuman attained devotion to the Lord, he became revered by the entire world. Even today, every follower of Sanatan Dharma feels blessed to engage in the worship and rituals dedicated to Hanuman,” he added.

Emphasising that Lord Shiva is the deity of public welfare, he said, “For the greater good, the Lord even consumed poison, while he dispels negative forces and clears away societal ills, paving the way for the welfare of all. Such sacred narratives should be widely propagated, and society should actively participate in such events.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said that while attire, cuisine and lifestyles may vary across different regions of the country, the spirit of devotion to Shiva remains the same. The devotion to Shiva among the people of Tamil Nadu is mirrored by devotees in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while the same sentiment prevails from the Northeast to Maharashtra and Gujarat. Shiva’s Jyotirlingas, spanning from north to south and east to west, strengthen India’s cultural unity, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that while attire, cuisine and lifestyles may vary across different regions of the country, the spirit of devotion to Shiva remains the same. The devotion to Shiva among the people of Tamil Nadu is mirrored by devotees in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while the same sentiment prevails from the Northeast to Maharashtra and Gujarat. Shiva’s Jyotirlingas, spanning from north to south and east to west, strengthen India’s cultural unity, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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“When we speak of Maryada (righteous conduct) in life, we look towards Ayodhya. When the topic is consciousness, we turn to Kashi; for devotion, we look to Mathura-Vrindavan; and when the discussion turns to social harmony (Samarasata), we look to Prayagraj. Thousands of years ago, the lands of Naimisharanya and Shukteerth advanced a tradition of knowledge that sages preserved for future generations through the Puranas,” Adityanath said.

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Manoj Pandey, minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, felicitated the chief minister.