...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

No shade, no water: Where are LMC’s cooling centres amid heat?

Key intersections lack basic relief measures such as drinking water, shaded canopies and cooling points, raising concerns over civic body’s preparedness to tackle the heatwave

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 03:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has failed to roll out dedicated cooling centres at major intersections to provide relief for street dwellers from the scorching heat, featuring air coolers, cool drinking water and ORS even as the city’s maximum temperature crossed 41°C on Monday.

A commuter covers his face to combat the heat. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Even as the mercury soared to 41.6 degrees Celsius, key intersections lack basic relief measures such as water pots, shaded canopies and cooling points, raising concerns over civic body’s preparedness to tackle the heatwave.

A ground survey by Hindustan Times at major locations, including 1090, Mithaiwala, Patrakarpuram, Burlington and Gole Market crossings, found no functional facilities for drinking water or shade. Pedestrians, delivery workers, rickshaw pullers and cyclists continue to struggle, relying on shopkeepers or purchasing bottled water to cope with dehydration.

Rishi Saini, a delivery executive, said he has started carrying water from home but runs out of it by mid day. “I request customers or nearby shopkeepers to refill my bottle during deliveries as working continuously in this heat becomes difficult,” he said.

 
drinking water heatwave
Home / Cities / Lucknow / No shade, no water: Where are LMC’s cooling centres amid heat?
Home / Cities / Lucknow / No shade, no water: Where are LMC’s cooling centres amid heat?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.