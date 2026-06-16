Noida airport launch: Yogi welcomes farmers in Lucknow, says even Kuber wants to come to Jewar now

Welcoming the 170 farmers who boarded one of the first commercial flights from Noida International Airport in Jewar to Lucknow on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath reflected on Jewar’s transformation from a largely agrarian region into an emerging aviation, logistics and industrial hub.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with farmers who arrived in Lucknow by one of the inaugural flights from the Noida International Airport on Monday. (HT)

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The farmers, including 28 women, were welcomed at the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said, “Today, even Kuber wants to come to Jewar.”

He used the metaphor of the Hindu god of wealth to illustrate the scale of opportunities emerging in the region as he contrasted the present with conditions that he said existed nearly a decade ago, when the area lacked adequate infrastructure, employment opportunities and basic public services despite its proximity to Delhi.

He also recalled the challenges faced during the early stages of the airport project.

The chief minister said that despite Cabinet approval for the project, land acquisition had made little progress in the initial months. He recalled convening a meeting with nearly 100 farmers at Gautam Buddha University, where many expressed reluctance to part with their land.

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{{^usCountry}} “I told them this airport would change their future and the future of generations to come,” he said, adding that he asked the farmers to think the proposal over for an hour before making a decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I told them this airport would change their future and the future of generations to come,” he said, adding that he asked the farmers to think the proposal over for an hour before making a decision. {{/usCountry}}

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The trust reposed by the farmers became the foundation of a project that has now altered the economic trajectory of western Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said.

The airport, being developed in four phases, commenced commercial passenger operations on Monday. Officials describe it as one of India’s most significant greenfield aviation projects and a key component of the larger development vision for the Yamuna Expressway region.

Referring to the pace of change in the area, the chief minister remarked that Jewar had evolved into a destination attracting national and global investment interest.

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He said that the airport has become a catalyst for a much broader economic transformation that extends beyond aviation. Alongside passenger services, Noida International Airport is being developed as an integrated cargo and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub, a facility expected to reduce India’s dependence on overseas aircraft maintenance centres.

The chief minister said the cargo infrastructure would open new opportunities for farmers by connecting agricultural produce from Uttar Pradesh to international markets. Fruits, vegetables, grains, fish and other products could potentially secure significantly higher returns through exports than through traditional domestic supply chains.

He cited the example of mango exports, stating that produce sold at relatively modest prices in local markets could fetch several times more in international markets once cargo connectivity becomes fully operational.

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Officials said the airport’s impact will extend well beyond agriculture. The Yamuna Expressway region is already witnessing investments in semiconductor manufacturing, data centres, electronics production, food processing, logistics, medical devices and apparel manufacturing. Plans for a film city, toy park and integrated industrial townships are also under various stages of development.

The chief minister said five internationally ranked universities are exploring opportunities to establish campuses in the region, while a proposed Centre of Excellence being developed in collaboration with Tata Group will focus on advanced technology training and skill development.

Adityanath stressed the need to prepare local youth for emerging employment opportunities. He said the Centre of Excellence would offer certification, diploma and degree programmes aligned with industry requirements.