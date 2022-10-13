Noida International Airport project: Yogi Adityanath assures Jewar farmers on second phase of land acquisition

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday assured Jewar farmers that compensation for the land to be acquired for the second phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport would be given after mutual consent only.

Interacting with farmers affected due to land acquisition for the airport in a function at his official residence here, he said his government was trying to ensure that the Jewar farmers prospered. He said efforts were being made to rehabilitate displaced farmers at the place of their choice with all the necessary facilities there.

A skill development centre should be set up in Jewar so that farmers’ children who completed diploma in aircraft maintenance got a job in the Noida International Airport only, Yogi Adityanath added.

Yogi Adityanath said that the government acquired 3300 acres of land for the first phase of the airport and expressed gratitude to farmers for parting with their land happily.

He said upcoming projects such as the airport, film city, medical device park, high-speed train and metro would make Jewar and the areas around it the most developed region in the time to come.

