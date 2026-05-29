Noida labourers’ protest: Allahabad HC seeks state govt reply on journalist Satyam Verma’s plea

The Allahabad high court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its counter affidavit (reply) on a habeas corpus writ petition concerning journalist Satyam Verma who was arrested last month and later booked under the National Security Act (NSA) on the allegations of instigating workers to carry out violence during the Noida labourers’ protest.

Satyam Verma, who was arrested from Lucknow on April 17, was separately booked on May 13 under the NSA. (For Representation)

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A division bench comprising Justice Salil Kumar Rai and Justice Devendra Singh directed the state counsel to file its counter affidavit on the petition filed on behalf of Verma by his wife, challenging his arrest, detention and remand.

The petition alleges serious procedural irregularities in the arrest and custodial transfer process and has accordingly sought his release along with preservation of electronic and documentary evidence relating to the detention.

Verma, who was arrested from Lucknow on April 17, was separately booked on May 13 under the National Security Act. Allegedly, Verma had an important role to play in the violence, arson and spread of disorder during the workers’ protest, as he attempted to disrupt public order by provoking people in various areas.

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{{^usCountry}} The workers were protesting to put forth their demands for a wage hike and improved working conditions. On April 13, incidents of vehicle burning, trespassing and stone pelting were reported at a few places, following which police lathi-charged the workers and detained hundreds of workers and seven activists involved in the protest. The court has fixed July 13 as the next date of hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The workers were protesting to put forth their demands for a wage hike and improved working conditions. On April 13, incidents of vehicle burning, trespassing and stone pelting were reported at a few places, following which police lathi-charged the workers and detained hundreds of workers and seven activists involved in the protest. The court has fixed July 13 as the next date of hearing. {{/usCountry}}

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