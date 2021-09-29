Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida: UP electricity body to furnish details of irregularities

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The UPPCL on Saturday served notices to 23 engineers and three clerks, all of whom were found prima facie guilty of causing revenue loss to the department by issuing temporary power connections to a large number of consumers in violation of norms. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archive)

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) asking it to file a detailed report within seven days regarding alleged irregularities in issuing a large number of temporary power connections in the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The regulator’s action comes after consumer forum UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma filed a petition urging the commission to constitute an investigating authority to probe records of all the distribution divisions of Noida to ascertain the extent of irregularities in providing temporary power connections.

“We have told UPERC that no less than 100 crore has been scammed and the commission must probe irregularities so that culprits can be identified and punished,” Verma said.

The UPPCL on Saturday served notices to 23 engineers and three clerks, all of whom were found prima facie guilty of causing revenue loss to the department by issuing temporary power connections to a large number of consumers in violation of norms.

