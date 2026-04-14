Noida workers’ protest: Uttar Pradesh govt forms high-level panel, initiates discussions

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to address the issues arising out of the factory workers’ protest in Noida and examine the workers’ demands, officials said on Monday.

Security personnel deployed in Noida on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

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Wage hikes, weekly offs and better working conditions have emerged as key demands of workers amid ongoing discussions between labour representatives and the high-level committee. The committee held a meeting with worker representatives and other stakeholders late in Greater Noida, where employees from various industrial units outlined their concerns in detail.

According to an official order issued on April 13, the panel is chaired by the industrial development commissioner and includes the additional chief secretary (MSME), principal secretary (labour and employment), and the labour commissioner as member secretary, along with representatives of labour unions and industry bodies.

Workers have sought a revision in monthly wages, with many demanding salaries in the range of ₹18,000 to ₹20,000, citing rising living costs and disparities with neighbouring states such as Haryana. In addition to wage increases, employees have also raised demands for a guaranteed weekly day off and strict enforcement of double overtime payment.

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{{^usCountry}} Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam said the committee is focussed on resolving the situation through dialogue. “The committee will engage with all stakeholders and submit its recommendations on priority. The interests of workers will be protected while maintaining industrial peace,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam said the committee is focussed on resolving the situation through dialogue. “The committee will engage with all stakeholders and submit its recommendations on priority. The interests of workers will be protected while maintaining industrial peace,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An official familiar with the discussions said workers had “clearly placed their demands regarding wage revision, overtime and working conditions” before the panel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official familiar with the discussions said workers had “clearly placed their demands regarding wage revision, overtime and working conditions” before the panel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The administration has appealed to workers to maintain peace and return to their workplaces, urging them not to pay attention to rumours and to rely only on official communication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration has appealed to workers to maintain peace and return to their workplaces, urging them not to pay attention to rumours and to rely only on official communication. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials added that further rounds of meetings will be held in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that further rounds of meetings will be held in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The committee also includes five representatives from labour unions and three from industrial associations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee also includes five representatives from labour unions and three from industrial associations. {{/usCountry}}

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The officials also said that a thorough probe will be conducted into any attempts by “vested interests” or political motives to disturb the atmosphere.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening labour welfare, including mandatory double overtime pay, timely wages for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Under the directives of the chief minister, the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration implemented strict rules for industrial units, positioning the district as a model for labour reforms in the state, an official statement said.

District magistrate Medha Roopam held meetings with representatives of industrial units and issued key directives to safeguard workers’ rights.

According to the new guidelines, payment for overtime work has been made mandatory at double the regular rate, with no scope for deductions.

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Officials noted that all industrial establishments must ensure weekly holidays for workers. If employees are required to work on Sundays, they must be compensated at double the wage rate.

Meanwhile, the workers’ protest over wage hike demands escalated into violence in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area on Monday, with incidents of arson, stone-pelting and vandalism reported, prompting heavy police deployment.

Large groups of workers gathered, blocked roads and clashed with police as the agitation entered its fifth day. Two vehicles were set on fire and several properties were damaged during the violence, officials said.

The protests, which began on Friday evening, were initially peaceful but turned volatile as tensions escalated.

Eyewitnesses said sections of the crowd raised slogans, with some shouting that they would not back down in the face of police action.

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Videos circulating on social media showed a fire at a premises in Sector 63.

Police teams were rushed to the spot, and force was used in some areas to disperse crowds and prevent further escalation. “The situation is being closely monitored. Adequate force has been deployed and efforts are underway to restore normalcy,” a senior police officer said.

The agitation was largely centred around hosiery and manufacturing units, with workers demanding a significant wage hike.

“We have been working for years without any meaningful increase in wages. Our demand is simple - we want a fair salary that reflects current costs,” said Suraj (single name), a worker employed in an industrial unit in Sector 63.

Pragyaraj (single name), another protester, said the agitation would continue. “We began with a demand for a salary hike, and we will stay here until we get what we are owed,” he said.

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Officials said that apart from the wage hike, issues related to overtime, workplace dignity and working conditions had been discussed in earlier meetings, with some concerns already addressed.

Additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi reached Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area to engage with workers and said discussions had been held between workers and employers.

“The administration is communicating government policies and directions issued by the district magistrate to the workers. Efforts are being made to understand their concerns and resolve them through dialogue,” he said, adding that the demand for a wage hike would be forwarded to the state government.

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said police are identifying elements who allegedly instigated violence during workers’ protests in Noida and warned that strict action will be taken against them.

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In a brief update, the DGP said “provocative elements” and “external elements” involved in the unrest are being traced.

“Firm legal action will follow once their identities are established,” Krishna said.

Officials said the DGP along with senior officers, including additional director general (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, were monitoring the situation in Noida from the police headquarters control room in Lucknow.

Additional DCP (central Noida) Rajendra Kumar Gautam said police remained deployed across affected areas. “The police have been continuously present and active on the ground, working systematically to manage the situation,” he said, adding that no arrests had been made so far.

.(With agency inputs)

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