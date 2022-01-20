Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Not afraid of trolls, will continue to raise public issues via Bhojpuri songs’
lucknow news

‘Not afraid of trolls, will continue to raise public issues via Bhojpuri songs’

Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore recently came out with the number “UP Mein Ka Ba? (What is there in UP?”
Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore recently came out with the number “UP Mein Ka Ba? (What is there in UP?”
Published on Jan 20, 2022 11:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore, who recently came out with the number “UP Mein Ka Ba? (What is there in UP?)” in an apparent response to BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s song “UP Mein Sab Ba” (UP has everything) that chief minister Yogi Adityanath released in Gorakhpur on January 15, has said she is not afraid of trolls and will continue to raise “issues of the common man and the poor” on social media platforms through Bhojpuri songs.

“Any government has a complete set-up for publicising its schemes or development works. However, the common man and poor people don’t have such things. I want to raise their issues through Bhojpuri songs ,” said Rathore in Varanasi on Thursday.

She claims that her song “UP Mein Ka Ba?” underscores many issues like unemployment and mowing down of four farmers by a vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021. A total of eight people had lost their lives in the Lakhimpur incident.

Rathore, a science graduate from Kanpur University, calls herself a “Jan Kavi” (people’s poet). She loves the Bhojpuri language and says she is inspired by noted Bhojpuri poets, including Bhikhari Thakur and Mahendra Misir.

She first hogged the limelight during the Bihar assembly election when she sang “Bihar Me Ka Ba”, raising various issues of the neighbouring state. Her video had become popular on social media platforms then.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP