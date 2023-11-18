Notorious criminal Rashid Kalia killed in encounter with UP STF in Jhansi

Rashid Kalia, a notorious criminal with the charges of 40 murders and a ₹1.25 lakh bounty on his head, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) at Mauranipur in Jhansi on Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred when Kalia had arrived to carry out a contract killing, according to an official statement from the STF.

During the exchange of fire, a deputy SP and an Inspector rank officer were hit by bullets but escaped an injury due to the bulletproof vests.

Rashid Kalia’s criminal record includes his involvement in several high-profile cases, with the most notable being the 2020 murder of Pintu Sengar, a notorious gangster turned politician. Kalia, 45, is in known for his expertise in maintaining a low profile to evade law enforcement. He has faced charges for 11 serious crimes in Kanpur alone.

The STF seized two factory-made pistols and the motorcycle Kalia was riding at the time of the encounter.

