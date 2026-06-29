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No-Tripping Zone: Hardly! Lko power cuts continue to plague state capital

LESA vows to make Lucknow a "No-Tripping Zone" by 2031, amid ongoing power cuts, with new substations planned to upgrade electricity infrastructure.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 07:36 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation’s Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has once again reiterated its promise of transforming the city into a “No-Tripping Zone”—this time by 2031, even as residents across Lucknow continue to face power cuts.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The latest announcement comes despite similar assurances being made over the past three years, with large parts of the city witnessing frequent outages and low-voltage issues every summer, often triggering public demonstrations.

As part of the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), LESA has initiated the process to set up new electricity substations in the Gomti Nagar zone, Amausi Zone, Jankipuram and Lucknow Central zone.

According to Gomti Nagar Zone chief engineer Sushil Garg, the department aims to upgrade Lucknow’s electricity infrastructure by ensuring that substations and power transformers operate at no more than 60% of their capacity, a key step towards making the city a “No-Tripping Zone” by 2031.

Under this new substations will be built in high-demand areas. In every zone more than 15 substations are required. Areas with maximum requirements are already marked including Rasoolpur, Vinay Khand, Picnic Spot, Indiranagar B-Block, Deva Road, New Shivpuri, Satrikh Road, Kalyanpur, Papnamau and STP Bhaisora.

 
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