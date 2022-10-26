Now, B.Tech first year course in Hindi too at AKTU, affiliated colleges

Lucknow For the convenience of Hindi medium students, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and its affiliated engineering colleges will start teaching B.Tech first year students through Hindi medium too. Books in Hindi will be made available to first year engineering students from this academic session.

“This will be of convenience to the students studying through Hindi medium. The books are being prepared by AICTE (All India Technical Council) on several subjects for the first-year students. Special training is also being given by AKTU to teachers to teach through Hindi medium too,” said AKTU vice chancellor Prof PK Mishra.

The admission process in B.Tech course is still on. B Tech classes are going to start from November. Under the new education policy, teaching in B Tech courses will be done through Hindi medium along with English. Instructions were also being given to all the colleges for this, he said.

Prof. PK Mishra said, “UP Board students will find it easy as we start B.Tech courses in Hindi. Before the commencement of the session, the teachers of all the colleges have been informed that while teaching they should keep in mind the interest of Hindi medium students too.”

He said that teachers would keep in mind that even if they taught the technical terminology in English, they would explain the same in Hindi. For the convenience of the students, the question paper would be set in both languages and students would have the choice to answer either in Hindi or English

“The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English for the B.Tech first year students. Students can write in whichever language they want,” said Prof Mishra.

Each year nearly 1 lakh engineering students seek admission in AKTU colleges across UP. Many of them are pass-outs of UP Board courses and are not well versed in English.

He said that in BTech, books were available in Hindi but for very few subjects. A separate corpus fund was also being created at the university level to prepare text books in other subjects. Teachers were also being motivated to prepare textbooks in Hindi. Simultaneously, work was also underway to translate English books into Hindi with the help of artificial intelligence.

