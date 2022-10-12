Now, four-lane overbridge to come up at Anupganj crossing

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has given in-principle approval to the construction of a four-lane overbridge at the Anupganj crossing of the Gosaiganj-Bani-Mohan road. While approval has been granted to the proposal of the Public Works Department and the Bridge Corporation for the project, a budget of ₹82 crore has also been approved for the same.

Executive engineer, PWD, Anoop Mishra said that the Gosaiganj-Bani-Mohan road will also be improved under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

He said, “The bridge will be 959.10 metres long, and will be of four lane. This will bring a big relief to the residents of Gosainganj, and Mohanlalganj who often have to deal with long traffic jams at the Anupganj crossing.”

The road between Gosaiganj to Mohanlalganj has become busier due to the new jail. The road is mostly used by truckers from morning till late night, but as it is just two-lane, the drivers face a lot of problems. After the construction of the overbridge, commuting on Sultanpur Road, Kanpur Road and Rae Bareli road will become easy, said Anoop Mishra.

