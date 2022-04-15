Now, MBBS students to undergo 7-day mandatory AYUSH internship

MBBS students will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory internships at AYUSH hospitals too to help these budding doctors get a glimpse of the traditional system of medicine.

The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission (NMC), a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India.

Usually internship included postings in departments of ortho, gynaecology, surgery, ENT, neurology and respiratory medicine.

“Through this internship, the MBBS students will formally be introduced to any one branch of AYUSH that they choose. This will help them to improve coordination during their practice,” said Dr SK Singh, director in department of Ayurved, Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Singh said, “The first application this year has come from UP University of Medical Sciences, Etawah for posting of MBBS students at Ayurved hospital.”

Under AYUSH, MBBS students can choose from among Ayurved, Yog, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy, Sowa Rigpa for their internship.

“The internship is being designed in such a way that more people benefit from AYUSH. For this we aim to introduce MBBS students properly with Ayurved, particularly its impact upon chronic diseases and wellness, so that even MBBS doctors in future can recommend patients about the benefits of AYUSH,” said Dr Singh.

The one-week mandatory internship posting will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level.

“One week may not be enough to learn one branch of AYUSH but is enough to know how it treats/helps patients,” said Dr Singh.

Experts said such a posting will help integrate the medical branches. “Traditional system of medicine, including Ayurved, homeopathy are scientifically proven and have been treating patients since ages. If MBBS students are aware of these systems of medicines a better coordination between different branches of medicine can be expected,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Under the internship, one batch of MBBs students will be divided into small groups and posting will be allotted separately to each group. The AYUSH doctors will give introductory lecture and explain the method of treatment.

“Each system of medicine has some good things. Integrated internship will exchange knowledge of such good things and ultimately improve quality of treatment,” said Dr NS Verma, head physiology at King George’s Medical University.