Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Now no affidavit required on power connection transfer in UP
lucknow news

Now no affidavit required on power connection transfer in UP

The UP Power Corporation Ltd has done away with the requirement of an affidavit by consumers while seeking transfer of electricity connection to someone else.
Now no affidavit required on power connection transfer in UP (pic for representation)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has done away with the requirement of an affidavit by consumers while seeking transfer of electricity connection to someone else.

UPPCL managing director Pankaj Kumar on Saturday issued an order in this regard asking discoms to comply with the same.

Now, those seeking transfer of power connection or change of ownership could give details as required on a simple paper and not on a 10 stamp paper in the shape of an affidavit.

“A power connection shall be transferred in the name of another person upon the death of the consumer or in the case of transfer of ownership or occupancy of the premises, upon on application of the consumer,” the rules state.

As per rules, an application for mutation has to be filed, in the prescribed format along with prescribed fee by the transferee or the legal heir or successor of the deceased consumer with the local office of the licensee.

“The application shall be accompanied by documentary evidence of transfer or succession and proof of no arrears on account of electricity charges on that connection,” the rules state.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP