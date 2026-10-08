Now, Ram temple trust decides to appoint both spokesperson and media in-charge

Looking to professionalise its media outreach following the alleged donation theft controversy, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will now appoint both a spokesperson and a media in-charge for the Ram temple, revising its earlier plan of appointing only a spokesperson. The selection is likely to be made at the Trust’s meeting scheduled for December 2.

The selection of the Ram temple trust spokesperson and media in-charge is likely to be made at the trust’s meeting on December 2. (FILE PHOTO)

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The development comes weeks after the Trust appointed Air Marshal (retired) Jeetendra Mishra its first chief executive officer.

The spokesperson is expected to be a senior, articulate face authorised to speak on policy, religious and legal matters related to the temple, while the media in-charge will handle day-to-day coordination, press releases, accreditation and social media management.

The names of Sangh and Vishva Hindu Parishad-linked functionaries have been forwarded to the Trust for both posts and screening has begun, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Trust CEO is vetting the names, checking work experience, background and role in the organisation.

Two senior Sangh and VHP office bearers have already met the CEO. They were interviewed about their experience in handling media, organisational track record and ideological grounding.

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{{^usCountry}} According to people familiar with the matter, the CEO’s concurrence will be crucial before names are placed before the Trust Board for final approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to people familiar with the matter, the CEO’s concurrence will be crucial before names are placed before the Trust Board for final approval. {{/usCountry}}

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The move comes amid growing national and international media attention on Ram temple after consecration in January 2024.

Since then, the Trust had been handling media queries through the then general secretary Champat Rai and the then Trustee Anil Mishra. However, with daily footfall crossing lakhs and the second phase of construction and development works underway, a dedicated media handling system is needed.

“Earlier, there was a thought of having only a spokesperson who would be the face of the Trust on sensitive issues. But with the 24x7 media cycle, social media misinformation and daily queries about darshan timings, construction, VIP visits, donations, we also need a full-time media in-charge on the ground in Ayodhya who can coordinate with the media, issue daily briefings and manage the press,” a Trust source said.

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The Trust meeting on December 2 is expected to be important. Apart from media appointments, it will also review the progress of the second phase of construction, including ramparts, the Sheshavtar temple, and facilities for pilgrims and audit of donations.

With names coming from the Sangh and VHP, the Trust wants to ensure appointees have both ideological clarity and professional media experience.

“It should be someone who understands the maryada of the temple and also knows how the modern media works,” the source said.