Now, regular inspection of Prayagraj’s govt primary, upper primary schools

Task forces have been constituted at two levels for inspection of 2,852 government-run primary and upper primary schools being run by the UP Basic Education Board in Prayagraj district. The inspections are aimed at assessing and ensuring that the benefits of various government schemes are reaching the beneficiaries at the school level, including proper and regular serving of mid-day meal (MDM), to students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari has been appointed the member secretary of the 12-member task force constituted at the district-level under district magistrate Sanjay Khatri. “Chief development officer (CDO), chief medical officer (CMO), district inspector of schools (DIOS), district program officer, district supply officer, all deputy chief medical officers, district development officers besides project director, DRDA, social welfare officer and district panchayati raj officer have been nominated as members of the committee,” said Prayagraj BSA Praveen Kumar Tiwari.

At the development block level, the block education officer (BEO) concerned has been appointed the member secretary of the eight-member committee constituted under sub divisional magistrate concerned. One such committee each has been set up in all 23 development blocks of Prayagraj district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Block development officer, medical officer in-charge of the local primary health centre, assistant development officer (panchayat), naib tehsildar and an official nominated by SDM besides the supply inspector concerned of the development block have been made members of it. Officers have been instructed to conduct inspections in accordance with the modules of the Prerna inspection app.

“Mission Prerna” is the flagship programme of the UP government to improve the quality of education in over 1.6 lakh schools functioning under the basic education department across the state. “Each member of the committee needs to inspect at least five schools in a month and upload the findings online through the Prerna portal. Every month, a meeting of the development block level committee would be convened by the BEO concerned and would be chaired by the SDM nominated as its chairman to review the findings of the inspections done during the month and necessary action needed in this regard,” says the missive issued by CDO, Prayagraj, Sipu Giri on April 12 in compliance of the government orders issued for this task.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}