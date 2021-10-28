Now, tablets with study material for visually impaired UP children

Lucknow: To enable visually impaired students in government-run primary and upper primary schools learn better, the Uttar Pradesh education department has teamed up with UNICEF to provide them tablets with pre-loaded audio learning content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

First, the initiative will be rolled out in 14 districts of the state on a pilot basis, catering to 1206 visually impaired children.

According to state advisor of Samagra Shiksha RN Singh, as per education department records, there were over 8,000 blind students in the state last year.

A monitoring process is also being developed so that the children are able to get maximum benefit from this initiative. The tablets were expected to reach the children by the end of November 2021, said Ritwik Patra, education specialist, UNICEF, UP.

The UNICEF office for Uttar Pradesh, in partnership with Samagra Shiksha, Uttar Pradesh and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Lucknow took the initiative to provide tablets with accessible software and bundled with accessible learning materials to 1206 children with total blindness identified from 14 districts of Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Lucknow divisions, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “The children are identified through Mission Prerna’s SAMARTH programme. At present the tablets are being installed with accessible software. The features will be Artificial Intelligence with the daily use of the smartphone to give people with visual impairment more independence for their daily life activities, no-dependence of Internet connection and Hindi as a medium of operations.”

Patra said, “(DIET, Lucknow is helping to develop accessible lessons for children with blindness. Text books of class 1-3 will be bundled with the tablets and the visually impaired children will be able to access these books through the accessible software.”

“We are in the process of recording the literature and numerical aspects of books of class I to 3 that will be uploaded in the tablets. We have finalised the script and will begin recording in the next phase. Our aim is to conclude this exercise by the end of this year,” said Pawan Sachan, principal, DIET Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patra said, ”We realised during the Covid-19 pandemic that children suffering from blindness remained excluded from the efforts made to continue teaching. Considering this we decided to take up this project.”

He said, “Special educators of these 14 districts are being trained so that they can in turn train the children and parents while distributing the tablets. A monitoring process is also being developed so that the children are able to get maximum benefit from this initiative.”

Chhavi Agarwal, assiatnt teacher of model primary school Vanpura Kashi Vidyapeeth, who is being trained under the initiative, said, “We are trying to make the best possible learning content for the students suffering from blindness.”