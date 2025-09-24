NPCL sets up three high-speed EV charging stations for UPITS -2025

Now, the electric vehicle (EV) owners attending the UP International Trade Show (UPTIS) – 2025 in Greater Noida from September 25 will no longer need to worry about charging their vehicles. An electric vehicle (EV) charging station at UP International Trade Show. (HT PHOTO)

In preparation for the event, Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), in collaboration with the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), has set up and commissioned three EV charging stations at strategic locations around the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

The newly installed EV charging stations at KP-2 (near India Expo Mart), KP-3 (near Sharda Hospital), and Alpha-1 (near Samrat Mihir Bhoj Park/City Park) house six charging points equipped with 120 kW and 60 kW fast chargers.

With the capability to charge up to 12 vehicles simultaneously, the infrastructure ensures efficiency and convenience.

On September 12, the GNIDA had issued a directive to complete the project by September 22. The NPCL mobilised its expertise and resources and within 10 days, made all three stations operational with a total capacity of 540 kW in close partnership with service providers M/s Roadgrid India Pvt Ltd and M/s Digiron India Pvt Ltd.

A four-wheeler EV battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in just 30 minutes, enabling a quick turnaround for both personal and commercial users.

Affordable Charging

Charging facilities have been priced very affordably at ₹17 + GST per unit—the lowest tariff in Greater Noida. With convenient access for over two lakh NPCL consumers, the company also plans to link EV charging services with its billing system and digital payment platforms to encourage greater adoption and usage.

While GNIDA has provided the land, NPCL has developed the infrastructure, with the project awarded on a 10-year concession.

A Green Future for Greater Noida

Going forward, NPCL, in partnership with GNIDA, aims to scale up the network by introducing higher-capacity chargers (up to 240 kW), smart load management, and renewable energy integration. These future upgrades are designed to deliver smarter, faster, and more sustainable charging solutions for EV users across Greater Noida.