Let’s build a great India where every child gets education: Narayana Murthy at IIT-Kanpur convocation

Founder and chairman emeritus, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy on Monday called upon graduating students of the Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur (IIT-K) to rise above affiliations and embrace the role of Indians first.

Farzan Adil Byramji was awarded the President’s Gold Medal during the 56th convocation of IIT-Kanpur on July 3. (Sourced)

“Let’s build a great India where every child has access to education, healthcare and opportunity,” he said. Addressing the students at the 56th convocation of IIT-K, Murthy, a distinguished alumnus of the institute from where he did M Tech in 1969, said, “Together, through performance, discipline, innovation and a mindset of change, we can shape India into a fair and moral leader in science, technology, mathematics and medicine.

He was the chief guest at the event. The President’s Gold Medal was awarded to Farzan Adil Byramji, the Director’s Gold Medal (4-year UG programme) to Ananya Gupta, both from the CSE department, the Director’s Gold Medal (5-year UG programme) to Lakshay Rastogi from the BSBE department, the Ratan Swarup Memorial Prize to Nandita Gupta from the MSE department and Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Medal to Vineeth V from the EE department.

A total of 2,127 students were conferred degrees during the convocation. The degrees awarded included 236 PhDs, 15 MTech-PhDs (joint degree), 483 MTechs, 739 BTechs, 21 MBAs, 16 MDes, 51 MS (by research), 40 PGPEX-VLFM, 1 diploma of IIT (DIIT), 151 MSc (2-year course), 18 double majors, 125 dual degrees, 14 MS-PDs (MS part of the dual degree), 149 BSs and 68 eMasters degree programmes.

IIT Kanpur conferred the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa), the highest honorary academic degree granted by IIT-Kanpur to honour exemplary achievements by outstanding individuals, was conferred on three distinguished personalities in recognition of their exemplary achievements.

The recipients included MC Mary Kom (Indian amateur boxer and politician), Dr Devi Prasad Shetty (chairperson and founder, Narayana Health), and Natarajan Chandrasekaran (chairperson, Tata Sons). The graduating students were given degree certificates at different lecture halls in the second session of the ceremony.

All the graduating students could get their digital degrees through IIT Kanpur’s in-house blockchain technology application as well, which makes the degree certificates unforgeable, globally verifiable, selectively disclosable and sensitive to user content.

Congratulating the students, Prof Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur, said, “I hope all graduating students will make a mark as future leaders transforming the nation.” Dr Radhakrishnan K Koppillil, chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur, encouraged the graduates to embrace their future endeavours with passion and purpose.

