NSUI demands restoration of student union polls

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday demanded restoration of student union polls in the universities and degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

The student union elections at Lucknow University were last held in 2005. In 2006, it was to be held as per the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations but called off due to vandalism by student leaders over the proposed age restrictions. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference here to mark the 53rd foundation day of the student body, NSUI office-bearers said it’s high time that the state government restore the democratic rights of students in all higher educational institutions.

“There are elections for teachers’ and staff unions, but they are banned for student unions. Due to this wavering attitude of the administrative officers of the Lucknow University, students are deprived of many facilities, many of which they’ve not even heard of,” the NSUI activists said.

They alleged that the educational institutions were frequently increasing fee amounts and urged the government to withdraw the hikes immediately.

They also alleged the number of students being deprived of scholarships was increasing every year. They demanded that hostel facilities should be improved in every university, arrangements for clean drinking water should be made, new girl students should not face any problem in the allotment of hostels.

The NSUI office-bearers also demanded that the Lucknow University library should stay open 24 hours a day, and bus fare should be waived off for graduate and post-graduate students.

At least 10 per cent allocation of the state/Union budget for education; controlling the ‘arbitrary’ fee hikes by private schools and universities; provision of study materials to poor students on rent were among their other demands.

NSUI city president Prince Prakash regretted that student leaders who went on to hold key positions in the government neither wanted the student union elections to be held nor wanted anyone else from their university/college to challenge them in politics