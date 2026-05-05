...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Nudity in public, panic, extortion: 3 held as Kinnar gang robbing women busted in Lucknow

Nudity in public, panic, extortion: 3 held as Kinnar gang robbing women busted in Lucknow

Published on: May 05, 2026 10:10 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Lucknow, The Lucknow Police on Tuesday busted a gang of eunuchs allegedly involved in targeting women in markets and residential areas, using intimidation and coercion to extort money and valuables, an officer said.

Nudity in public, panic, extortion: 3 held as Kinnar gang robbing women busted in Lucknow

Ajay Rawat, alias Rani, 23, Aakash Gupta, alias Kamoulika, alias Kammo, 24, and Rafiq Ahmad, 44, were arrested within 24 hours of a robbery in the Bijnor Police Station area, the officer said.

A fourth, Annu, aged about 23, remains absconding.

According to the police, the gang exploited their identity as kinnars to pressure victims, particularly women, into handing over cash or jewellery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kumar Anand told reporters here on Tuesday that the accused would target unsuspecting victims.

"They would approach women in markets or residential areas, claiming there was a marriage in their home and demanding money. If the victims refused, they would resort to obscene behaviour, including removing their clothes, to create panic and embarrassment, and then snatch jewellery," said Anand, flanked by Additional DCP Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar and ACP Rajneesh Verma.

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and additional sections were invoked following the recovery of the stolen items.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Nudity in public, panic, extortion: 3 held as Kinnar gang robbing women busted in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Nudity in public, panic, extortion: 3 held as Kinnar gang robbing women busted in Lucknow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.