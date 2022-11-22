Nursing student forces woman to engrave his name on her body with blade

LUCKNOW A 25-year-old nursing student was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly forcing a 21-year-old woman batch mate to engrave his name on her body with a blade and then circulating the video on social media. The accused and the victim were pursuing a nursing course from a private institute and doing internship at the community health centre (CHC) in Mal for the past few days, said police.

The youth, Avendra Sonwali, had befriended the woman and visited her rented room near the CHC a few days ago. He made some obscene videos holding her at knife point. In a recent video call to the woman, he threatened to kill her and her parents if she did not marry him. The accused was arrested from the Sheikhpura turn in Mal area when he was waiting for a bus to flee from Lucknow and was sent to jail after being produced before a competent court, said cops.

“The accused made a video call to the woman and told her that he would kill her and her parents, if she did not marry him. He forced her to show her blood to him on the video call. Avendra made the victim pick up a blade and cut her hand and chest to show him her blood and filmed this on the cell phone,” said Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Lucknow ADCP (west).

The victim’s parents lodged an FIR against the man with Mal police station on November 18 under IPC sections 354-B (for assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe or compelling her to be naked) and 506 (for criminal intimidation) and Section 67A of the IT Act (for sharing the girl’s objectionable video with her parents). Section of 376 of the IPC (for rape) had been added to the FIR on the basis of the woman’s statements before the police and the judicial magistrate, said Sinha.