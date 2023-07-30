On camera, two security officials thrash disabled man in UP's Deoria, probe on

After a video of two security officials physically assaulting a disabled man on a tricycle in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria went viral on Sunday, the city police took cognisance of the incident and suspended the accused duo. Deoria Police informed that the two Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans have been terminated from duty with the police department and action is being taken based on further investigation while a complaint has already been filed under suitable sections.

Screengrab of the video capturing two PRD jawans beating a disabled man in Deoria.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The viral clip shows the two officials beating the physically challenged person while the latter shouts and replies that he did not abuse them. The three can be seen involved in an altercation wherein the officials also threaten the disabled person of taking him to the police station. The incident reportedly took place late Saturday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the video, the police issued a statement in Hindi which read, “In connection with the viral video related to two PRD personnel beating up a disabled person, by terminating the duty of the PRD personnel from the Police Department, based on the application received against them, the action was taken by registering charges in Police Station Rudrapur.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The disturbing clip also triggered political responses, including that from the Samajwadi Party- the main opposition party in UP- which targeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the “shameful police system.”

“This is the exploits of the barbaric, unbridled police in Yogiraj, some incidents come to light but many such things are happening which are not even known, this barbaric shameful system is going on in Yogiraj,” tweeted the party's media cell in Hindi while sharing the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per reports, the incident occurred when the victim, identified as 26-year-old Sachin Singh, asked the two officials for water. He works as a SIM seller and delivery boy at a restaurant. He reportedly lost both his legs during a train accident in Mumbai in 2016.