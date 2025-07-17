One loot or snatching every 45 hours in Lucknow

The city has reported at least one incident of loot and snatching every 45 hours this year. Between January 1 and July 12, 107 such cases were reported, as per data released by the Commissionerate of Police in Lucknow. (For representation)

The reported crimes span mobile phone thefts, purse and chain snatching, and armed robberies, highlighting a persistent pattern of street crimes across the city.

In response, the city police have arrested 162 individuals, including 14 hardened criminals apprehended in armed encounters. These intensive crackdowns resulted in the recovery of stolen property worth ₹96.21 lakh, the data showed.

A zone-wise breakdown revealed that all five policing zones in the city saw criminal activity and corresponding police action. The Southern Zone recorded the highest number of incidents (28), followed closely by the Central and Western Zones with 24 incidents each. However, the Northern Zone stood out with an exceptionally high recovery figure of ₹76.44 lakh, despite logging only 12 incidents, indicating high-value thefts and recoveries.

As part of a legal crackdown, police invoked provisions under the Gangsters Act and Section 107 of the BNS, identifying properties illegally acquired by repeat offenders. Seizure reports were forwarded to competent courts, and further judicial action were underway.

Senior officials noted that intensified law enforcement and aggressive prosecution strategies contributed to curbing organised street crime in the city.