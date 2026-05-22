Online system underutilised, queues grow longer at KGMU

LUCKNOW Despite the introduction of online appointment facilities, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) continues to witness overwhelming crowds at its outpatient department (OPD), with hundreds of patients enduring hours-long waits in the sweltering heat.

Long queues outside the OPD registration counters at the KGMU. (Sourced)

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A visit to the premier government-run medical institution reveals packed waiting areas and serpentine queues forming from the early morning hours. As temperatures soar across Uttar Pradesh, a massive influx of patients from neighbouring districts seeking specialized care has only intensified the daily crisis.

While KGMU has introduced online appointment facilities to reduce congestion, many patients remain either unaware of the system or unable to use it because of technical difficulties, lack of digital literacy and an interface they describe as complicated and inaccessible.

Patients and attendants said the system remains particularly challenging for people from rural areas and economically weaker backgrounds.

Harikesh, a resident of Ballia, who visited the gastroenterology department, said he spent nearly two hours in line for registration.

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{{^usCountry}} “I reached Lucknow a day earlier only to complete the registration process. Nobody informed me that online booking was available,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I reached Lucknow a day earlier only to complete the registration process. Nobody informed me that online booking was available,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Susheela Devi from Sitapur, who came to the general medicine department, said the registration and consultation process consumed almost her entire day.

“I stood in queue for more than an hour for registration. After examination, several tests were advised, so now I have to stay another day in the city and again wait in line to show the reports,” she said.

Aslam, a resident of Bahraich, said overcrowding at the counters delayed his routine consultation, while Ankush from Rae Bareli said delays in securing an appointment for gall bladder surgery forced him to seek help from someone known to hospital staff.

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Patients and attendants alleged that the lack of a simplified and accessible appointment mechanism continues to fuel overcrowding, forcing visitors to spend hours navigating registrations, consultations and diagnostic procedures.

Officials at the university acknowledged the heavy rush, but attributed it partly to the seasonal spike in illnesses during summer.

KGMU spokesperson KK Singh said patient inflow increases sharply during hot and humid weather conditions. “The current weather leads to multiple seasonal illnesses and patients from different districts come to KGMU and other hospitals in Lucknow for treatment,” he said.

Singh said unlike several hospitals that stop registrations after reaching a daily limit, KGMU continues to register patients throughout the day. “Our doctors report on time and often work beyond duty hours to ensure patients are attended to. Resident doctors are also deployed so that no patient returns untreated,” he said.

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He added that departments witnessing excessive patient load are being expanded and efforts are underway to increase awareness regarding online slot booking and digital registration facilities.

Hospital visitors, however, said unless the online system becomes simpler, multilingual and more accessible at the grassroots level, long queues outside OPD counters are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.