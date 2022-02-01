Only BJP can provide a safe atmosphere in UP: Yogi

MEERUT Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Samajwadi Party was a threat to the security of the society and only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could provide a safe and secure atmosphere in the state.

Interacting with voters of Siwalkhas and Kithore constituencies here, Adityanath called upon people to elect a government that could end riots in the state and urged them to vote in favour of BJP candidates.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government, he said over two crore farmers received ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ in UP, their loans were waived, safety of daughters was ensured and illegal slaughter houses were shut down.

He said that BJP government ran bulldozers over illegal trades and mafias.

“What was the situation in UP before 2017? People used to witness riots, fake cases were imposed on youths, farmers were helpless and committed suicides and daughters were also insecure,” said Adityanath, taking pot shots at the previous government.

He alleged that the SP government pushed the state into violence and held the party responsible for the Muzaffarnagar riots and the “killing” of devotees of Lord Ram in the past. He said this referring to the firing on “kar sevaks” in 1990 during the Samajwadi Party (SP) regime.

Adityanath also slammed the SP for naming institutions after Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. He said, “In the previous government, institutions were named after Aurangzeb. In Agra, they had named a museum after Aurangzeb. But when the BJP government came to power, it renamed the Mughal museum after Chhatrapati Shivaji,” he added.

Speaking about the Union Budget, the CM said the budget had been prepared to ensure happiness and growth of the country’s 135-crore population.

