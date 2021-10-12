Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Oppn demo in Kheri a “super flop show”: Minister
lucknow news

Oppn demo in Kheri a “super flop show”: Minister

UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh alleged that the opposition leaders, desperate to regain their lost political ground, were solely engaged in political stunts instead of helping the people
UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh alleged that the opposition leaders, desperate to regain their lost political ground, were solely engaged in political stunts instead of helping the people (HT photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 11:29 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh termed the much-publicised demonstration by the opposition in Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday a “super flop show”.

“People are well aware that the opposition is just engaged in spreading fear and lies for their petty political gains. The opposition could gather a handful in the name of “opposition unity”. Their ‘super flop show’ at Lakhimpur today (Tuesday) was another example of the failed conspiracy to put the entire state into a turmoil,” Singh, who is also the state government’s spokesman, said.

He alleged that the opposition leaders, desperate to regain their lost political ground, were solely engaged in political stunts instead of helping the people.

“None of the locals came out to support the movement. The reason is that every person has witnessed the series of measures taken by the Yogi government in ensuring a fair investigation and justice in the Lakhimpur case,” he said.

Targeting Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said, “The Congress is using the Lakhimpur Kheri issue to revive itself in the state ahead of polls.”

“It is ironic that Priyanka Gandhi, who had been too vocal on the issue lately, was not even allowed to speak. Probably, she also would have been shocked to realise that people in Uttar Pradesh will no longer fall prey to the opposition’s foul play,” he said.

