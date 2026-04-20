Oppn stand on Women’s Bill unpardonable sin: Yogi

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lashed out at the INDIA bloc for opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment Bill in Parliament, calling their move not only against women’s dignity but also an unpardonable sin that the women of the country will never forgive.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar also seen. (Deepak Gupta/ HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state unit office in Lucknow, the chief minister said the Opposition’s celebrations and irresponsible comments after the bill failed to pass in Parliament reminded the nation of the painful episode in Indian history when an attempt was made to disrobe Draupadi in a royal court.

“It’s unfortunate for both democracy and women’s dignity. This conduct exposes the anti-women mindset of the Opposition leaders,” he said.

He asserted the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stands united with the women of the state, who are angered by the Opposition’s conduct.

“Women across the country should oppose the anti-women behaviour of the Opposition parties. Any attempt to obstruct women’s leadership will not be tolerated, and the NDA will firmly support women in their pursuit of rights and dignity,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014 he clearly stated that the country recognises four primary categories: the poor, youth, farmers and women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014 he clearly stated that the country recognises four primary categories: the poor, youth, farmers and women. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Those who nurtured the politics of caste divisions for personal gain found this vision a challenge. Therefore, every progressive reform introduced under the Prime Minister’s leadership has faced resistance from Congress and its allies,” Adityanath said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Those who nurtured the politics of caste divisions for personal gain found this vision a challenge. Therefore, every progressive reform introduced under the Prime Minister’s leadership has faced resistance from Congress and its allies,” Adityanath said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Opposition’s behaviour in Parliament has generated deep resentment among women across the country, he said, adding that this anger is directed at Congress and its allies, including the SP, RJD, TMC and DMK, who collectively obstructed reforms meant for societal progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Opposition’s behaviour in Parliament has generated deep resentment among women across the country, he said, adding that this anger is directed at Congress and its allies, including the SP, RJD, TMC and DMK, who collectively obstructed reforms meant for societal progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The INDIA bloc repeatedly acted as a barrier to initiatives aimed at empowering all sections of society, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The INDIA bloc repeatedly acted as a barrier to initiatives aimed at empowering all sections of society, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The chief minister said the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was passed in 2023 and when women’s and social organizations demanded its implementation by 2029 instead of 2034, the Prime Minister responded by introducing an amendment after consultations.

Concerns raised by some states about potential loss of representation were addressed with assurances that no state’s share would be reduced, and additional seats would be created to ensure 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, he said.

“The government intended unanimous passage of the amendment to grant women their rightful representation”. However, the behaviour of Opposition parties during the debate, he said, resembled a deliberate disruption, preventing consensus on a crucial reform for women’s empowerment.

Countering the argument raised by some parties regarding reservation for Muslim women within the bill, the chief minister said such demands contradict the spirit of the Constitution, recalling that during its framing, religion-based reservations were rejected by leaders, including BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Referring to the Shah Bano case, the chief minister questioned the silence of those now advocating for Muslim women’s rights. He pointed out that when the central government enacted a law banning triple talaq, the same parties opposed it, revealing their inconsistency and double standards.

Despite decades in power, the Congress and its allies failed to introduce meaningful reforms for women, farmers, youth or the poor, he said. In contrast, since 2014, the government under Prime Minister Modi has worked inclusively with the guiding principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, he said.

Highlighting key initiatives taken by the NDA government for women, the chief minister mentioned Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, which aims to improve the child sex ratio and prevent female foeticide. Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Mission Indradhanush have strengthened maternal and child health, leading to reductions in mortality rates, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana provides financial support from birth through education, offering a total benefit of ₹25,000. Currently, 26 lakh girls are benefiting from this scheme, he said.

Under the Ujjwala Yojana, 11 crore families nationwide, including 1.90 crore in Uttar Pradesh, have received LPG connections, significantly improving women’s health and dignity, he said.

He also said 12 crore households have been provided toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, enhancing sanitation and women’s dignity.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, four crore houses have been built nationwide, including 65 lakh in Uttar Pradesh, offering secure housing to women and their families, he said.

Under the Gharouni scheme, ownership documents have been provided to three crore rural families, with over one crore in Uttar Pradesh, primarily in the name of women. Additionally, Ayushman Bharat provides health insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh to 50 crore people, including 10 crore in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the Basic Education Council, 1.90 crore children are receiving uniforms, school bags, books and sweaters. The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana provides ₹1,00,000 assistance for marriage, benefiting over 6 lakh women till date.

More than 1.06 crore destitute women, elderly and differently-abled individuals receive ₹12,000 annually as pension. Over nine lakh government jobs have been provided in Uttar Pradesh in the past nine years, including employment for nearly 1.75 lakh women. The number of women personnel in UP Police has increased from 10,000 before 2017 to over 44,000 today, he said.

Over one crore women are associated with self-help groups and are achieving economic independence. Initiatives like Lakhpati Didi, BC Sakhi and women-led milk producer programs in Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur have empowered women in the rural areas, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said that although women’s representation in Parliament is currently the highest, efforts to raise it to 33% were obstructed by opposition parties who missed an opportunity to support a historic reform.

He accused the Samajwadi Party of failing to rise above its past and contribute constructively. Their leaders prioritise personal and family interests over public welfare, he said.

women's dignity See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON