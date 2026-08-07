Orange Alert issued across Uttar Pradesh; expected rainfall to curb monsoon deficit

The India meteorological department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert across Uttar Pradesh, forecasting sustained monsoon activity for the next four to five days. This expected spell of rain offers a vital reprieve for the state, which has faced a cumulative rainfall deficit of 21% since the season began on June 1.

The ghats of Varanasi are inundated following the rising levels of the Ganga (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

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The surge in monsoon activity is driven by a reorganisation of the monsoon trough, which is currently passing near Firozpur, Rohtak, Kanpur, Daltonganj and Digha. According to Mohammad Danish, a senior meteorological officer at the Lucknow observatory, this development coupled with active cyclonic circulations affecting both the lower and upper troposphere is fostering stronger monsoon currents across the Gangetic plains. This shift is expected to alleviate the moisture stress currently impacting 31 districts classified as rain-deficient.

Regarding the state capital, Danish noted that skies over Lucknow will remain generally cloudy, though overall monsoon activity may see a slight reduction in the immediate term.

Recent data from the IMD highlights significant downpours recorded across various districts in the last 24 hours. For the season, Meerut has received the highest rainfall at 624.8 mm, followed by Muzaffarnagar (621 mm) and Gorakhpur (545.3 mm). Conversely, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Kaushambi have recorded the season’s lowest rainfall, at 77.5 mm, 96.3 mm, and 94.4 mm, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} The distribution of the rainfall deficit remains uneven across the state. Bhadohi and Deoria currently record the highest deficits at 70% each, followed by Gautam Buddha Nagar and Kaushambi at 68% each. Regions with the lowest deficits include Chitrakoot (+1%), Bijnor (+1%), Badaun (+4%), and Auraiya (+7%). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The distribution of the rainfall deficit remains uneven across the state. Bhadohi and Deoria currently record the highest deficits at 70% each, followed by Gautam Buddha Nagar and Kaushambi at 68% each. Regions with the lowest deficits include Chitrakoot (+1%), Bijnor (+1%), Badaun (+4%), and Auraiya (+7%). {{/usCountry}}

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The active weather phase is forecast to continue until August 10, bringing widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Emphasising the importance of this period, Danish stated, “While the Orange Alert advises local authorities and residents to remain prepared for heavy to very heavy conditions particularly in the next 24 hours this period of sustained activity is crucial. It provides essential replenishment for the state’s reservoirs and agricultural landscape, potentially setting a positive course for the agricultural cycle in regions that have struggled with dryness throughout the monsoon months.”

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