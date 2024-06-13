‘Orange’ Lucknow to remain in grip of heatwave: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that “Heatwave conditions are very likely to develop during midday and afternoon,” in Lucknow, on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures of Lucknow will be between 45 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The weather across the state has been predicted to remain dry with strong surface winds at isolated places and persisting severe heatwave conditions. A specific warning has been issued by the IMD for West UP, as warm night temperatures are also likely at isolated places in the West.

The IMD has issued widespread heat warnings extending well into the weekend, painting the state red, orange and yellow. With the exception of Saharanpur and Pilibhit, all other districts have been issued a heat warning for June 14.

Red alerts have been issued for 26 districts, including Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, Bahraich, Gonda and Gorakhpur among others. Lucknow and 23 other districts have been issued orange alerts, and 23 others including Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Azamgarh and Sonbhadra were issued yellow alerts. The predictions for June 16, Sunday, are much the same.

Kanpur once again recorded the highest temperature in the state with 46.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Agra Taj and Prayagraj with 46.5 degrees and 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Last night, with a temperature of 33.5°C, was the third hottest June night in the last 50 years of observation history (1974-2024) of Agra after 34.8°C (June 13, 2018) and 33.6°C (June 5, 2017).

“Due to dry and hot Westerly Winds and intense solar radiation heating due to clear skies, there has been an effective increase in the aerial distribution of heat in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at Lucknow Met Department office. “Heat wave conditions prevail in most parts of the state.”

He further said that the heat wave conditions prevailing at most places in the state are likely to continue till June 15 without any significant change.

“Thereafter due to change in wind pattern it could possibly change in Eastern Terai region and cloud cover and possible rain. Heat wave conditions in Eastern Terai region are likely to decrease partially after June 16,” he said.