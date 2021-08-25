Out of 1.58 lakh tests, 28 found positive: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh recorded 28 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

The previous day, the state had registered just 7 new cases, the lowest since the second wave of pandemic had set in.

“In the last 24 hours, the state did 1.58 lakh tests, of which 28 tested positive. A total of 58 districts did not report any fresh case while 17 districts had fresh cases in single digit. Daily positivity rate is 0.01% and overall recovery rate is 98.6%”, said Adityanath at Covid 19 review meeting on Tuesday.

Yogi said that all this was possible because of the concerted and continued efforts in following the policy of ‘trace, test, treat, and vaccination’. He asked the officers concerned to keep up the efforts and alertness.

Regarding vaccination, Yogi said “This month so far, the state has administered 1.6 crore doses taking the total doses administered in the state so far to 6.42 crore. UP is the only state to do so,” he said asking officers concerned to be in regular touch with the central government for steady supply of vaccine.

Regarding preparations for the possible third wave of the pandemic, Yogi asked the officials to be ready in advance and said so far, the state had arranged 6,600 PICU (pediatric ICU) and 5,850 NICU (neonatal ICU) beds. The state currently has 56,000 isolation beds and 18,000 ICU beds.

In view of the reopening of schools from Tuesday for classes 6th to 8th, Yogi asked for cleanliness, sanitisation, use of mask and social distancing in schools.