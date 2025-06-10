‘Over 17L women become Lakhpati Didis in Uttar Pradesh’

The first meeting of the state-level coordination committee (SLCC), constituted under the Lakhpati Didi programme, was held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Monday. Revolving funds have been provided to 7.17 lakh self-help groups (SHGs), while 5.74 lakh SHGs have received community investment funds. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Praising the efforts of the programme in empowering women and making them financially self-reliant, he called for expanding the ‘Didi ki Rasoi’ initiative and ‘Prerna Canteens’ not only in schools but also in industrial areas. He also emphasised better coordination among departments to enhance the impact of the programme.

Mission director of Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), Deepa Ranjan, presented key achievements during the meeting. She informed that as many as 17.09 lakh women had become Lakhpati Didis so far.

Revolving funds have been provided to 7.17 lakh self-help groups (SHGs), while 5.74 lakh SHGs have received community investment funds. Additionally, bank loans have been extended to 7.26 lakh SHGs.

Key interventions include, 49,800 women linked to integrated farming clusters (IFCs),5,000 involved in beekeeping, 2,500 in sericulture, and 2,000 in fish farming, 20,000 women selected under the One Lakh Women Entrepreneurs (DA) initiative, 30,100 Vidyut Sakhis and 39,779 BC Sakhis onboarded, 30,561 small entrepreneurs nurtured under the SHG-based village entrepreneurship programme (SVEP), 20,000 women connected to Prerna Ojas solar-based initiatives,2.64 lakh women benefited through 5 dairy producer companies and 1.80 lakh women linked to Producer Groups (PGs) and 23,509 to farmer producer organisations (FPOs)

Additionally, 1.25 lakh women are benefiting from Take Home Ration (THR) plants, and 8,929 SHG Didis have been linked to micro food processing enterprises under the PM-FME scheme.

The state aims to raise the annual household income of 28.92 lakh SHG members to over ₹1 lakh by the financial year 2026-27.