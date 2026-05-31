Gonda , A large consignment of codeine-based cough syrup has been seized in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, prompting authorities to halt its sale and launch an investigation into its procurement and intended distribution, an official said on Sunday.

Over 3,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup seized in Gonda

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Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said a pharmaceutical firm based in the Kaudia area had ordered the consignment from Noida. The shipment arrived at a transport company's warehouse in Janki Nagar on the district headquarters premises, following which police and officials of the drug department reached the spot and began an inquiry.

The consignment comprised 132 cartons containing 3,168 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, the officials said.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration has collected samples for testing and prohibited the sale of the stock pending completion of the investigation, Kumar said.

Drug Inspector Sumit Verma said the firm has furnished purchase-related documents and invoices. However, authorities are examining the complete records and supply chain details to verify the legality of the transaction and the intended destination of the medicines.

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{{^usCountry}} The ADM said the firm has also been asked to provide records of its purchases and sales over the past six months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ADM said the firm has also been asked to provide records of its purchases and sales over the past six months. {{/usCountry}}

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"The objective of the investigation is to ascertain why such a large quantity of codeine-based cough syrup was procured and in which areas it was proposed to be supplied," Kumar said.

Codeine-based cough syrups are regulated medicines and have often come under scrutiny because of their potential misuse.

The officials said the district had witnessed similar cases in the past involving illegal storage and sale of codeine-based cough syrup. During enforcement action in 2025, licences of three medical stores were suspended, while that of a pharmaceutical firm was cancelled, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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