U.P. urban local body polls: Over 4.23 cr eligible voters this time

More than 4.23 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the forthcoming local urban body polls in Uttar Pradesh. According to state election commissioner Manoj Kumar, the total number of urban voters for the local urban body elections 2023 has risen to 4,32,31,827 from 3,35,95,547 in 2017 after final publication of voter list.

4,33,088 are the first time voters who turned 18 on January 1, 2023. (For Representation)

“As per final data received by the commission after voter list revision, a total 96,36,280 new voters have been added this time,” Kumar said.He said the main reason for this increase was inclusion of a large number of rural areas into nagar nigams, nagar palikas and nagar panchayats.

“As many as 21,23,268 of the total new voters were earlier village residents before their transfer to urban areas,” he clarified. He said 4,33,088 were first time voters who turned 18 on January 1, 2023.