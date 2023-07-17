Over 5.5 lakh devotees offer prayers at KV temple in Varanasi on second Shravan Monday

Over 5.50 lakh devotees, including “Kanwariyas” (saffron-clad Shiva devotees), offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple here on the second Monday of Hindu holy Shravan month amid chanting of ‘Bol Bam’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’. A long queue of devotees outside the KV temple in Varanasi on second Shravan Monday on July 17. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

Giving this information, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s CEO Sunil Kumar Verma said lakhs of people are offering prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath daily these days. On the second Shravan Monday, 5. 20 lakh devotees had darshan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath till 8 pm, he added. More than 5. 50 lakh devotees will offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath by midnight.

The devotees made a long queue from ghats to the KV Temple gates. After Mangala Aarti, the devotees started doing ‘Jalabhishek’ of Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

Besides, devotees in large numbers also offered prayers at other Shiva temples in Varanasi on the occasion. These temples included Mrityunjay Mahadev, Tibhandeshwar, Rameshwar, Gauri Kedareshwar, Shooltankeshwar, Markandey Mahadev, Baba Srangnath Mahadev and BHU Vishwanath temple among others.

This year, the Shravan month started from July 4 (Tuesday) and will go on till August 31 (Thursday). It is after a long gap of 19 years that the Shravan month will last two months due to ‘Adhik Shrawan Maas’.

Earlier on Sunday night, a red carpet was laid for the devotees by the KV temple administration. Yadav Bandhus, as per tradition, performed ‘Jalabhishek’ of Baba Vishwanath on the second Shravan Monday also.

They collected Gangajal from the Ganga and reached KV temple premises from Ganga gate and performed “Jalabhishek” in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Some Yadav Bandhus did “Jalabhishek” at Gauri Kedareshwar temple too.

Additional commissioner of police (law and order), Varanasi, Shivasimpi Channappa said tight security arrangements were put in place for the occasion. Water police was also on alert and cops were deployed at ghats and other areas too.

