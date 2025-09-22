Over 5 lakh girls participate in street plays, rallies, self-defence training under Mission Shakti 5.0

Under Mission Shakti 5.0, a series of initiatives have been planned to empower girls through real-world exposure to various sectors, a government spokesperson informed on Monday. Girls participating in Rani Lakshmibai self-defence training. (HT PHOTO)

On Tuesday, selected girls will take the role of “Officer for a day” to gain firsthand experience of the administrative processes. On September 25, students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas will visit banks to learn about account management and financial procedures, while on September 27, girls will be taken to local police stations, where they will be informed about FIR registration, cybercrime awareness, and key helpline numbers. Finally, on September 30, participants will be introduced to the healthcare system to understand its operations and complexities, the spokesperson added.

On Monday, several students, teachers and parents participated in various activities at primary, upper primary, composite, and Kasturba Gandhi residential schools across the state. Students organised rallies and performed street plays to promote messages of women’s safety, education, and active participation in society, while parents engaged with and guided the girls during the events.

Street plays inspired by the nine forms of Goddess Durga were performed at more than 45,000 locations, while awareness rallies were held at 48,000 sites, with students raising slogans advocating for child rights.

More than 3,45,000 girls, 2,56,000 boys, 45,000 teachers, and 1,25,000 parents took part in the programme. In addition, over 1,61,000 girls received Rani Lakshmibai self-defence training.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh stated, “Our government’s objective is to empower every girl, make them aware, capable, and confident to lead society, while also ensuring quality education. We are consistently working towards this goal.”

Monica Rani, the newly appointed director general of school education, said, “Our foremost responsibility is to nurture the talent and self-confidence of every girl.”